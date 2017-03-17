Parker gets ready for his new role as a District Court Judge - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Parker gets ready for his new role as a District Court Judge

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
For nearly two decades  John Parker spent his time in a courtroom as an attorney. This week one decision by Governor Bullock changed his entire future.

John Parker used to climb the stairs at the court house every day as the Cascade County Attorney and now he's putting on a judges robe and carrying that gavlin stepping into his new role as District Court Judge.
"I'm very excited to move into the judicial branch, I'm going to start work next Thursday." 


For the last 17 years Parker has been serving our community as the attorney for Cascade County. Right now he's in the process of wrapping up his final duties there before starting the next step in his career as a District Judge.


"The cases have been resigned based upon the work load of each attorney and which skills and expertise  those attorneys have  so a more challenging and complex case would go to an attorney who's been involved with those matter before."


A list of three names was submitted to Governor Bullock and on Tuesday Parker got the call saying he would be the one to replace Judge Dirk Sanderfur.
he said hes ready to fill the big shoes Judge Sanderfur left behind when he moved on to the Montana State Supreme Court.

"Well I will need to work hard. We have one of the busiest  judical districts in the state of Montana so there's a lot to do. These cases mean so much to the people who are affected by them so I am ready to do the hard work and provide services to this community." 

Once he is officially sworn in all cases Parker was a prosecutor on will be divvied out amongst the other three district judges and Parker in turn will take on some of their civil cases.

