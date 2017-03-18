Art hike helps keep you fit

Montana its beautiful landscapes draw people from the around the country looking to get in touch with nature.
In fact, Ranker.com puts Montana as the 9th state for hikers.
That's not the only appeal for those participating in the art hike.
They also learn about the deep native American roots across the state.
One hiker says even though this was his first time to Buffalo Jump.
Montana is his back yard and events like this keep him and his wife healthy.
This was the final guided art hike of the season, but visitors can still visit buffalo jump on their own.
Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave. just after 3 pm. Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town.
A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig...
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on White House reaction to Otto Warmbier's death (all times EDT): President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after being held for more than 17 months by North Korea.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
