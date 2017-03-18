Art hike helps keep you fit - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Art hike helps keep you fit

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Montana its beautiful landscapes draw people from the around the country looking to get in touch with nature.
In fact, Ranker.com puts Montana as the 9th state for hikers.
That's not the only appeal for those participating in the art hike.
They also learn about the deep native American roots across the state. 
One hiker says even though this was his first time to Buffalo Jump.
Montana is his back yard and events like this keep him and his wife healthy.
This was the final guided art hike of the season, but visitors can still visit buffalo jump on their own.

