3/27: Senior Standout: CMR's Savanna Voyles & Tristin Achenbach

It's not often two front runners for Montana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year are on the same team. CMR's Savanna Voyles and Tristin Achenbach are an exception.

"When they step on the field they know exactly what they're going to get out of each other," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

Until this season Savanna and Tristin lived in different parts of the state. But that doesn't mean they don't have a relationship.

"We have a special bond," Voyles said. "We've been playing with each other since we were eight."

Their travel team brought the two together every summer. Now, they'll get to spend their senior seasons on the same diamond - where both play a key role.

"Savanna is like my assistant coach. During the offseason if I need her to work with the younger kids she does it. She knows exactly what I want and what I need. She's the go-to person."

As for Tristin

"It's humbling to work with a player that's the caliber that she is," Gustafson said. "When she gets on the mound she wants it. If someone gets a hit off her she comes back and gets stronger. That's the kind of kid she is."

These are just some of the traits that helped Savanna and Tristin come together. The two will be even closer in the coming years as both players will lace up their spikes for the University of Montana.

"I fell in love with Coach Pinkerton and the school, their facilities, so I was really excited for the opportunity to play there," Achenbach said.

Savanna shares the same opinion. But for her the chance to play for the Lady Griz means much more.

"A Great Falls girl, little small Montana girl, going D-1 was probably the biggest thing," Voyles said.

Before they head to Missoula, Tristin and Savanna have one last chance to hang a state title rug.