Virtual Realty the new art

During Western Art Week two local game designers also got a chance to set up and showcase their own art, computer gaming art.

This is the first time virtual reality carves a place among the ranks at the western art show.

In a corner of the Four Seasons Arena the Hughes brothers set up their own world of virtual reality. Josh Hughes is the President of Attaudes Entertainment and lead game designer he said this brings the art of designing games to a new level

"Lets represent video games as an art form at western art week and show that video games can be a part of the artistic landscape of north central Montana," said Hughes.

He said at first some people were surprised to see them at the show.

"We had a guy that played our virtual reality and first he was like you guys are at an art show? And we're like yea and he said oh wow I guess it is and art form isn't it? Yes exactly that's what we're trying to get out," said Hughes.

He said the creativity that goes into building a game is vast.

"There's a lot of different art forms involved you have computer programming, 3D and 2D art acting writing," said Hughes.

Ryan Monroe took a trip under the sea. He said it was unlike anything hes ever seen before

"It was amazing my heart was racing it felt way more real than I thought it was going to be. I felt like I could sense something was coming and I thought there might be a shark involved but it was way better and scarier than I though it would and I'm still sweating,"said Monroe.

Chuck Fulcher said they wanted the virtual realty booth available to traditional artists and the customers who have never gamed before.

"Having the virtual reality and gaming systems, that is the visual arts it gives them the opportunity to and people the opportunity to to have something in common with their grand kids" said Fulcher.

He said that communication is very important to the future.