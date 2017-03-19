Virtual Realty the new art - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Virtual Realty the new art

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

During Western Art Week two local game designers also got a chance to set up and showcase their own art, computer gaming art.  
This is the first time virtual reality carves a place among the ranks at the  western art show.      

In a corner of the Four Seasons Arena the Hughes brothers set up their own world of virtual reality. Josh Hughes is the President of Attaudes Entertainment and lead game designer he said this brings the art of designing games to a new level 
"Lets represent video games as an art form at western art week and show that video games can be a part of the artistic landscape of north central Montana," said Hughes. 
He said at first some people were surprised to see them at the show.
"We had a guy that played our virtual reality and first he was like you guys are at an art show? And we're like yea and he said oh wow I guess it is and art form isn't it? Yes exactly that's what we're trying to get out," said Hughes.
He said the creativity that goes into building a game is vast.
"There's a lot of different art forms involved you have computer programming, 3D  and 2D art acting writing," said Hughes.
Ryan Monroe took a trip under the sea. He said it was unlike anything hes ever seen before 
"It was amazing my heart was racing it felt way more real than I thought it was going to be. I felt like I could sense something was coming and I thought there might be a shark involved but it was way better and scarier than I though it would  and I'm still sweating,"said Monroe.

Chuck Fulcher said  they wanted the virtual realty booth available to traditional artists and the customers who have never gamed before.
"Having the virtual reality and gaming systems, that is the visual arts it gives them the opportunity to and people the opportunity to to have something in common with their grand kids" said Fulcher.  
He said that communication is very important to the future.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160

    City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:43:25 GMT
    Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 
    Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 

  • Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:43:13 GMT
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...

  • Woman drowns in Great Falls canal

    Woman drowns in Great Falls canal

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:52:09 GMT

    Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.

    Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.

  • Montana court asked to block crime victims' bill of rights

    Montana court asked to block crime victims' bill of rights

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:29:09 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution.

  • Living off the grid

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:31:09 GMT

    Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water. 

    Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water. 