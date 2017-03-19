Pet of the Week: Tank

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Tank as our pet of the week. He's available for adoption at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Tank is a six-year-old lab mix, and he lives up to his name. He's a pretty big sized dog, and some would even say he's a gentle giant.

"He might not realize how big he is. He does like to sit in your lap. He thinks he's a lap dog," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director.

Tank also knows basic commands like sit and shake hands.he's an obedient dog who's eager to please his human companions, and he gets along with pretty much everyone that he meets.

"He's good with other dogs, good with kids, good with men and women of all ages," said Doran.

Now, Tank is just waiting for someone..to snatch him up and take him home and of course, to also become his best friend.

If you're interested in adopting Tank, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the Center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.