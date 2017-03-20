Remembering Zach Babat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Remembering Zach Babat

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Bears, owls, rams... Zach Babat paints them all, capturing the beauty of western wildlife with his water based paints. His images bringing joy and inspiring awe in all those who see them. But now, these works of art are without their creator. Last August, Babat and four others were killed in a midair collision over western Alaska. But Zach's wife, Kerry Pride, didn't want his masterpieces to miss out on western art week. Zach was an avid outdoors man, working as a guide for hunting and fishing trips all over Montana and Alaska. But in 2008, he decided to begin his career as an artist. He took his inspiration from the scenes he saw on his western adventures. His goal, to capture the personality of the wildlife in his work. Despite his sudden passing, Zach is still bringing joy to others. Hundreds purchase his creations, cherishing all the detail and passion for nature he poured into the canvases. Although he is no longer here, his work will live on forever. Just like the memories Kerry has of him.

