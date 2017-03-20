Remembering Zach Babat

Bears, owls, rams... Zach Babat paints them all, capturing the beauty of western wildlife with his water based paints. His images bringing joy and inspiring awe in all those who see them. But now, these works of art are without their creator. Last August, Babat and four others were killed in a midair collision over western Alaska. But Zach's wife, Kerry Pride, didn't want his masterpieces to miss out on western art week. Zach was an avid outdoors man, working as a guide for hunting and fishing trips all over Montana and Alaska. But in 2008, he decided to begin his career as an artist. He took his inspiration from the scenes he saw on his western adventures. His goal, to capture the personality of the wildlife in his work. Despite his sudden passing, Zach is still bringing joy to others. Hundreds purchase his creations, cherishing all the detail and passion for nature he poured into the canvases. Although he is no longer here, his work will live on forever. Just like the memories Kerry has of him.
Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution.
Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
