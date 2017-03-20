Great Falls Non-Profit Eclipses Five Years

Led by founder Dave Snuggs, volunteers and community sponsors, local non-profit myneighborinneed.org celebrated their anniversary this morning.
Snuggs, of Great Falls, launched the idea in 2012 as way for citizens to ask their community for help, as well as give back, anonymously.
“Today we celebrate the power of kindness and generosity that is alive in our backyard,” Snuggs said. “And today, we once again demonstrate that it does not take a lot to do a lot.”
Over the past five years the organization has received over 11,000 requests for assistance.
Of those, they’ve fulfilled over eighty-percent. Impressive for someone who wanted to help a few hundred people with his vision that started a pencil, paper and a vision.
“When i launched it my goal was to help 200 hundred people a year,” he said.
“We’re five years old now, so we should be at 1,000 and we're at 9,000, it’s just amazing.”
Snuggs says what makes the organization unique is the ability to work with so many partners. Along with mystudentsinneed.org, where teachers say the No. 1 requests from their students has been winter clothing like coats and gloves.
For more information on how to donate, you can visit myneighborinneed.org.
