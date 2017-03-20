Brendan Howard Earns Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Great Falls High's Brendan Howard was announced as the 2016-2017 Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Howard is now a back-to-back winner. The only other two-time boys hoops winners are Josh Huestis and Tres Tinkle.

It's no secret that Brendan's season was unforgettable. He averaged 24.1 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game, and 1.7 steals per game. The 6'6" 210 pound senior also became the first player in AA history to score over 2,000 points - ending his career with 2,083.

Brendan's been a part of the All-State first team three years in a row, and excelled in the classroom with a 3.71 GPA.

"It's a big honor," Howard said. "I know I got it last year but it's still like a new feeling. It's a great honor. It just shows how hard I've worked. It's not just me that got this award. It took a lot of people to help me get this award. I just think it shows how hard working we are as a school and a community too, and how supportive we are of each other as a community."