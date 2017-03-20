Free ice cream for the first day of spring - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Free ice cream for the first day of spring

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Dairy Queens around the country are celebrating the first day of spring by giving out free ice cream cones. At the ninth street location alone they are prepared to give out 1,500 free cones and go through anywhere between 35 to 50 gallons of ice cream mix.  So happy spring go enjoy that great weather with some ice cream and we'll see you back here at six.

