GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.

Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.

It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.

It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.

The local administrator in the west London community devastated by a high-rise apartment fire has resigned after government officials criticized the speed of the response to the devastating blaze that killed at...