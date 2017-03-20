Leadership Great Falls to host Trolley Taste Tour - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Leadership Great Falls to host Trolley Taste Tour

Join the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce Leadership Great Falls Class of 2016-2017 in this week's Trolley Taste Tour, to benefit My Student in Need. 

The night will begin with appetizers and drinks at Pizazz, followed by stops at Fire Artisan Pizza, Bert & Ernies, and The Celtic Cowboy. Each stop will feature yummy foods paired with delicious drinks, including a historical tour of Great Falls in between. Tickets are $65, and the event begins at 5:00pm, on Saturday, March 25th. 

Organizer Kellie Pierce says as a group, Leadership Great Falls wanted to make a positive impact on the surrounding community-and starting with children, made the most sense. According to My Student in Need, one out of six kids in Montana are at risk of hunger and not knowing where their next meal will come from. Additional, 70% of student needs are for warm clothing, jackets, gloves, hats and boots. 

This is why proceeds from the Taste Tour will go towards helping My Student in Need fulfill their needs.

For more information, call the Downtown Great Falls Association at (406) 453-6151. Click here to buy tickets online. 

