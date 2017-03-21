City Commission Reviews City Manager's Record

The City Commission meeting Monday took a look at the past record of City Manager Greg Doyon, evaluating his contributions to the City of Great Falls over the last nine years. The city manager is the chief executive for the community. They oversee the day to day decisions and issues that may arise. It's a lot of responsibility for one person, but the Commission put their faith in Doyon. Thanks to his hard work and leadership, the City of Great Falls is now in the some of the best financial standing it has been in for at least a decade. According to Mayor Bob Kelly, it's thanks to Doyon's dedication that Great Falls can run so smoothly. "Greg is not responsible for the bad things in this community. But he's often responsible for the good things... That's the direction of his staff that makes that work.” He said. The Commission did offer Doyon a new, three year contract, with a 3.6% raise, a car allowance, and permanent vacation time.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
