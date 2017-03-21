City Commission Reviews City Manager's Record - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

City Commission Reviews City Manager's Record

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The City Commission meeting Monday took a look at the past record of City Manager Greg Doyon, evaluating his contributions to the City of Great Falls over the last nine years. The city manager is the chief executive for the community. They oversee the day to day decisions and issues that may arise. It's a lot of responsibility for one person, but the Commission put their faith in Doyon. Thanks to his hard work and leadership, the City of Great Falls is now in the some of the best financial standing it has been in  for at least a decade. According to Mayor Bob Kelly, it's thanks to Doyon's dedication that Great Falls can run so smoothly. "Greg is not responsible for the bad things in this community. But he's often responsible for the good things... That's the direction of his staff that makes that work.” He said. The Commission did offer Doyon a new, three year contract, with a 3.6% raise, a car allowance, and permanent vacation time.

