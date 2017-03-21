Traffic Signal Program to continue in Great Falls

The Great Falls Business Improvement District and the Downtown Development Partnership are looking for local artists.

The Traffic Signal Program will be adding two more painted boxes to the already 21 painted downtown.

“This is an anti-graffiti campaign and also generates amazing public art for all of us to enjoy,” Great Falls BID Community Director Joan Redeen said. “But the main reason behind it was to get rid of the graffiti, and it’s worked in that regard.”

The project is open to anyone in Cascade County, with the deadline to submit their work Friday, April 28th. The selection committee will announce the winners the following week.

“The goal is to have the winning boxes installed by May 15th,” Redeen said.