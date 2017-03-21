GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday.

Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved.

A separate bonding bill will determine whether those projects will be addressed at all. The question now remains just how much GOP leaders are willing to bond.

Democrats are willing to peruse bonding more aggressively, while republicans are hesitant to peruse bonding unless it is for critical projects.

“We have been paying our bond debt down in the state and I think a real good number, or a fair number would be about 100 million dollars in bonding,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jim Keane.

“I don't think we will get quite as high as what the governor wanted because there is just not an appetite on the house floor to pass a bonding bill that large,” said Rep. Greg Hertz, Speaker pro Tempore.

Eager to receive a bill on his desk, this afternoon the governor tweeted, “I'm calling on the Montana legislature to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. I don’t care who gets credit. I care about results.”

A bonding bill from Republicans is expected as soon as Wednesday.