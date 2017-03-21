Wildfire sparked on second day of Spring - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wildfire sparked on second day of Spring

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Northwestern Energy told Assistant Chief of Vaughn Fire Department Ken Hanks, the fire was all started by a bird pecking on a wire of a transformer causing it to ignite in flames. 
One neighbor said that he and his wife heard a loud "boom" and saw sparks flowing from the transformer. 
He also says he has been living in the area for over 50 years and this is not the first time this has happened.
Fire crews battled the fire for about 40 minutes until it was fully contained. 
Hanks says about two and a half acres of private property were burned, but the only property damage that was done was a trailer and a wooden fence. 
Northwestern Energy was on the scene making repairs when our crew left and says that power should be restored now.

