Wildfire sparked on second day of Spring

"I don't think that it true they keep say saying that but honestly, I'm going to be honest with you it's whoever they are interviewing is starting to get defensive and I think its because they don't want to look bad." Choice words from Kristin Hellmuth, Eric's sister, she says her father spoke to someone close to the outfitters group and they told him they had a free day from training and a guide by the name of Rick said they were free to explore. "Nobody has any form...

"I don't think that it true they keep say saying that but honestly, I'm going to be honest with you it's whoever they are interviewing is starting to get defensive and I think its because they don't want to look bad." Choice words from Kristin Hellmuth, Eric's sister, she says her father spoke to someone close to the outfitters group and they told him they had a free day from training and a guide by the name of Rick said they were free to explore. "Nobody has any form...

Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.

Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.

Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ...