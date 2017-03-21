Autism Awareness: Understanding Life Skills, Intense Interests and Meltdowns

Friends of Autism Great Falls is hosting it's 5th annual "Autism Awareness" conference, and is inviting everyone to attend the informational event. This year's theme is "Understanding Life Skills, Intense Interests and Meltdowns."

Author Jennifer McIlwee Myers will speak, and highlight how friends and family can understand autism, how to teach life skills, harness the power of intense interests and comprehend meltdowns. Living with a form of autism herself, organizers say Myers will provide a unique, firsthand account of what autism means and how it affects day to day life.

Organizer Randy Knowles says not only is the event good for friends, family members and those living with autism, but is also a great resource for employers. There is an "entire labor market" that exists for those living with autism, and Knowles says many employers simply aren't aware or informed on how to take advantage of that market. This event, Knowles says, could help open that gate.

For more information on Friends of Autism Great Falls, visit their website. You can purchase tickets for this week's event at Eventbrite.com.

What: Autism Awareness

When: March 25th, 2017

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Where: Heritage Inn, 1700 Fox Farm Road, Great Falls

Cost: $20; CEU $40 (Total)