CMR Tennis Team to Rely on Upperclassman Leadership

The C.M. Russell High School tennis team polished their game Tuesday afternoon to shake off the rust.

There are a lot of new faces this year, but the Rustlers return two state tournament participants in Mackenzie George and Roy Munns. Those two will be especially important this year under the direction of new head coach Anne Bulger to get the whole team up to speed.

Although there is still work to be done the team said they think Bulger's tips will prepare them and there's a lot of untapped potential on the roster.

"Anne has made us do more agility drills and endurance drills and has us running more often which will help us during our matches," said senior Roy Munns.

2015 state winner and junior Mackenzie George added "our team is looking really strong. We have some people out that look great so I'm excited to see what our team can do."

"I've seen great strides that they've made in the offseason and that's wonderful," said Bulger. "There are a lot of really good people who are playing that have done well last year and the year before so the sky is the limit."

CMR will hit the courts for their first match April 1 against Glacier and Flathead High Schools in Kalispell.