Man arrested in connection to Sip 'n Dip fire

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

UPDATE: Great Falls Police Sergeant Jeff Bragg has told KFBB that Jeremy Porter has been arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fire. Porter is being charged with one count of felony theft and four counts of felony arson. He is also facing several charges related to probation violations and traffic violations.

Sergeant Bragg says Porter was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:00am, on the 11-hundred block of Central Avenue.  We will continue to update you as we learn more information. 

Tuesday evening, Great Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle on fire at O'Haire Motor Inn just before 10 o'clock. Assistant Fire Chief Ron Scott confirmed with KFBB that their department sent out three engines to help fight the blaze.

Scott says no injuries were reported but that some of the guests at the inn were relocated to another hotel.

Great Falls Police Department was just one of many agencies to respond to the call.The shift commander tells us about four to five officers were on scene to assist.

Both departments say they are investigating and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Reports of arson have been rumored, but the fire marshal could not confirm if it was the cause.

Late Wednesday morning,  crews from Central Cleaning and Restoration were seen arriving in the back parking lot. They specialize in water and fire loss and damages. KFBB reached out to owner, Sandra Thayers but has not received a response.

