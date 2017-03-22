North Dakota lawmakers mull so-called anti-Sharia law bill - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

North Dakota lawmakers mull so-called anti-Sharia law bill

Posted:
By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Opponents of a bill to prohibit judges from applying foreign laws in their courtrooms told a North Dakota Senate committee that the measure interferes with religious freedom and unfairly targets Muslims.
    
American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Jennifer Cook told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that passing the measure could make it susceptible to a constitutional challenge.
    
North Dakota is among 13 states that are considering so-called anti-Sharia bills.
    
Republican Rep. Kim Koppelman and other backers of the bill say it doesn't target any religion and serves only to ensure courts follow state and federal laws.
    
The North Dakota measure does not specifically name Sharia law, which is used in some parts of the Islamic world.
    
The House already has approved the measure. The full Senate will debate it later.

