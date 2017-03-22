The Latest: Groups seek to intervene in Keystone XL review - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The Latest: Groups seek to intervene in Keystone XL review

By Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Latest on groups seeking to intervene in Nebraska's Keystone XL review (all times local):
    
5:10 p.m.
    
Activists who want to derail the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska have asked to intervene in a state commission's review of the route through the state.
    
Applications submitted Wednesday to the Nebraska Public Service Commission argue that opponents should be allowed to formally participate in the case.
    
Intervening would let them file legal briefs, cross-examine witnesses and present formal arguments alongside attorneys for pipeline developer TransCanada.
    
Nebraska requires residents to show a "substantial legal interest" in a project before they can intervene. Commission Chairman Tim Schram will decide who qualifies.
    
Linda Anderson of Bold Nebraska says her pipeline opposition group will argue that opponents have an interest as taxpayers and consumers of the state's water.
    
TransCanada spokesman Terry Cuhna says the company will keep working with residents.
    
3/22/2017 4:10:37 PM (GMT -6:00)

