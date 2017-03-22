Sears Holding Group warns investors - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sears Holding Group warns investors

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
A group in charge of Sears and Kmart has warned investors the once dominant retail chains may not be able to stay in business.

The Sears Holding Group says their historical operating results indicate a substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a growing concern.

In January, the group released a list of 150 stores closing across the country. Shortly after, they sold their Craftsman brand tools to Stanley Black and Decker for $775 million. The company is also looking to sell Die Hard Auto Parts and Kenmore Appliances.

However, Sears Holding says the ability to sell stores and store leases could affect paying pension in the future. Today the company issued a statement saying despite the stress of the language in the report, they believe they're on track to reverse the struggling business.  

