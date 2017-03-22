Future Farmers of America gather in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Future Farmers of America gather in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
For the next few days Montana Expo Park will be filled with nearly two thousand teens who all take part in the Future Farmers of America. This is a state wide conference complete with contests and workshops. 

This morning FFA members set up displays  for the rest of the week 
Albert Koenig is the state FFA president. He said the conference offers a chance for people to come together and network.
He said this is also how the agriculture industry will continue to thrive.

"As only two to three percent of American are currently involved with the production of agriculture and one hundred percent of people are eating that food and fiber we produce. It's really important we are as efficient as possible and have as many people who are knowledgeable and conscious about the agriculture industry as possible."

Koenig  feels that events like this help youth who are  pursuing a career in agriculture. 
If you're interested in attending the conference it's open to FFA members.

