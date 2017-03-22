Selling Montana's history - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Selling Montana's history

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Thursday the Montana Legislature will be hearing  a bill sponsored by Billings Republican Dennis Lenz. It proposes that the Montana Historical Society sell certain objects for a Long Range Building program. 

M.H.S. Director Bruce Whittenburg said he respects what Representative Lenz is trying to do--which is to help secure funding for construction of a new a building. However, he said that this is not the way to go about doing  it.

"It would violate Montana statue that prohibits us from selling collections for operating purposes it would violate every code of conduct and code of ethics we operate by. For 152 years the Montana Historical Society has been collecting and preserving the treasures of Montana's history and what we do is hold those items in trust for the people of Montana the Historical Society doesn't own collections we care for them." -Whittenburg
 

Items donated to The History Museum  were  donated by families in Cascade County. Those families entrusted the museum to care for the memories attached to them.  Montana Historical Society does the same thing only on a state wide level.
Right here in Great Falls Jim Meinert is the Executive Director of The History Museum. He said his number one concern is that should the museum be required to sell artifacts, people will stop donating.

"Because if the donors don't believe that the museum is going to preserve the item they are donating, they wont donate items and that reputation would be disastrous. It would break that trust, a trust that is sacred which I might add."-Meinert

On page three the bill states the museum will sell anything that "does not have outstanding historical value" to Montana. Whittenberg said he is not sure what that means since the Montana Historical Museum is filled in Montana's history.  Now we did leave messages for Representative Lenz for clarification and received no response.

