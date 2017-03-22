GOP brings forward smaller infrastructure bill

After Governor Bullock's bonding infrastructure bill was slashed, GOP leaders announced they would be coming out with their own versions of bonding bills- one from the house and one from the senate.

Tuesday, Representative Jim Keane said $100 million seamed a fair compromise- significantly less than the $157 million the governor originally proposed.

But what House Republicans actually presented was a fraction of that, a $33 million bill that does not include Romney Hall at MSU in Bozeman or a veteran’s home in Butte. The bill is limited to only water, sewer, roads and school repair projects.

The GOP Senate bill on the other hand falls between $80 million and $90 million including those special projects. Democrats say the senate bill is something they can get behind. But based on an earlier draft of the GOP House bonding bill, they were under the impression it would look similar.

“The package that was put forward by the Republicans in the House guts everything basically that the democratic caucus could support in the House,” said Minority Leader Jenny Eck.

“That is just the beginning of the process. As we go through this process you know the bill will be down in House Appropriations, they will get a look at it. It will come up in the house floor. This bill is not going to be a take it or leave it bill so if you want to present amendments on the house floor, you are welcome to present amendments,” said Republican Rep. Greg Hertz.

Democrats certainly plan to offer those amendments. Fifty one votes are necessary to pass an amendment to the bill. But two-thirds of the House will be need to vote green to pass the entire bill because it creates new state debt. With 67 votes necessary, an additional eight democrats will have to hop on board to the 59 Republican majority.

The bill will be heard in committee late this week, or early next week.