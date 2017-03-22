Foothills Community Christian School to host annual Spring Banqu - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Foothills Community Christian School to host annual Spring Banquet

Posted: Updated:

Join Foothills Community Christian School for their annual Spring Banquet. This year's banquet will not only be a celebration of the School's 20th Anniversary, but will also feature keynote speaker Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North. 

The banquet serves as a major fundraising event for the school, allowing Great Falls residents and Foothills' students to interact with one another, and learn more about Foothills' impact on the community. 

This year's banquet takes place on Tuesday, April 11th at the Heritage Inn; guests are asked to start arriving at 6:00pm, with dinner starting at 6:30pm. Those interested can purchase a table for six or 12. 

Organizer Roy Dittler encourages anyone interested to attend; he says the night provides more than just an inspirational speech and dinner--there is also an opportunity to network, learn, and have fun, with children performing songs they have spent time practicing.

For more information, or to purchase a table, please contact advancement@foothillschristian.org, or call 406-452-5276, or visit their website

