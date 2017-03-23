Jeremy MacDonald Steps Down as Box Elder's Head Boys Basketball Coach

After six seasons as head coach of the Box Elder boys basketball team, Jeremy MacDonald is stepping down. MacDonald says he made the official announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday, and made it public on Wednesday.

During his time coaching the Box Elder Bears, MacDonald has won two out of boys basketball programs three Class C State championship titles. Both captured in 2014 and 2016. His Bears also won Northern C Divisional titles during their state championship run.

"I think it was a good time for it. We have had a lot of success and it's been a great experience. It's just been fantastic to be able to hear from this group that's been extremely motivated to excel. I think the young men we have had go through our program recently have really been something our community can be proud of. It's been an honor to work with amazing kids and I hope they keep doing amazing things in their lives," said Jeremy MacDonald.

MacDonald says he plans to serve in an advisory role and volunteer with the team.