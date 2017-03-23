Fresh Faces the Theme for Great Falls High Tennis Team

The Great Falls High tennis team is in a rebuilding mode this season.

The Bison only have five seniors on their roster, and head coach Jan Dodds said of her 37 players, only eight have tennis experience.

Dodds and the rest of the team will rely on the likes of senior Miggy San Pedro and others to not only shoulder the load for the team but to also act as mentors to the younger players and help to develop their skills.

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the team right now, but once the players get into the swing of things everything should come together.

"Since we are a young team it's going to be a slow season in the beginning," said San Pedro. "But once everyone gets the gist of everything then I think people will pick things up quite fast [which will unlock the] potential on this team"

Dodds added "[the seniors] have some big shoes to fill from those kids last year. But we have some juniors who should pick things up [as well]."

The Bison begin its season April 1 in Kalispell against Flathead and Glacier high schools. Those matches start at noon and 3 p.m., respectively.