Glasgow's Matt Reyling Wins Second Class B/C Wrestling Title

Glasgow high school junior wrestler Matt Reyling won his second Class B/C state wrestling title in the 113 weight class back in February. Next year, Reyling will be a senior. If he wins another state title, he will become the fourth wrestler to win at least three state titles. Matt says his success comes from hard work on the mats.

"I'm pumped actually. I get a lot of congratulations throughout the day which is nice. And I'm mostly just eating as much as I can. I'm hoping to go undefeated next season. I've never done that. Last year I lost three matches, and this year we had a little harder schedule so I lost six. Hopefully next year I can go undefeated," said junior wrestler Matt Reyling.

Matt would join the likes of Craig Hallock and Nathan Hopstad who won three state titles. Luke Zeiger won four, and he graduated in 2012.