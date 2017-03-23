Arsonist faces charges in connection to O'haire Motor Inn fire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Arsonist faces charges in connection to O'haire Motor Inn fire

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

Jeremy Porter, the man charged with arson in Tuesday night's fire at the O'haire Motor Inn made his first appearance in court this afternoon.
He was taken into custody yesterday morning on the 1100 block of Central Ave.
Today he was officially charged with one count of felony theft and four counts of felony arson.
According to court documents, on the night of the fire a witnesses reported seeing him wipe down the back door of a van with his sleeve. 
Seconds later, a bystander said they heard a "whooshing sound"...like lighter fluid to a campfire. 
After authorities reviewed video surveillance they issued a search warrant for his arrest.
He was found at a motel here in Great Falls not too far from the scene. 
The judge today set his bond at 35,000 dollars.
The O'haire is still set to reopen on Friday.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • Brush Fire Near Wenatchee Destroys Two Buildings

    Brush Fire Near Wenatchee Destroys Two Buildings

    Saturday, July 27 2013 5:17 PM EDT2013-07-27 21:17:27 GMT
    A Saturday morning brush fire burning south of Wenatchee has destroyed a mobile home and another structure.
    A Saturday morning brush fire burning south of Wenatchee has destroyed a mobile home and another structure. Spokeswoman Kay McKellar says the fire burning on about 1.5 square miles at Colockum Pass has forced evacuation of more than 40 homes and cabins in the area.

  • Impala Apartment Building Torn Down

    Impala Apartment Building Torn Down

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:59:23 GMT

    The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...

    The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...

  • Electric City Outlaws Win Back to Back Sr. Babe Ruth State Championships, 7/10 Highlights

    Electric City Outlaws Win Back to Back Sr. Babe Ruth State Championships, 7/10 Highlights

    Monday, July 11 2016 12:51 AM EDT2016-07-11 04:51:25 GMT

    The Electric City Outlaws made it to the championship round of the Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball tournament on Sunday, which they played the Missoula Pioneers.

    The Electric City Outlaws made it to the championship round of the Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball tournament on Sunday, which they played the Missoula Pioneers.

  • Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.