Congressional candidates talk about healthcare

Great Falls - In a dramatic turn of events, Congress will no longer be holding a vote Thursday night as expected on the Republican Health Care after failing to produce a deal that would garner enough votes to pass. The challenges are mounting for GOP leadership and the White House and for those of us here in Montana as well. If this vote happens in the House within the next two months, it will happen with out a vote from the Treasure State.

The White House is working overtime trying to strike a deal with those holdouts. The President himself is working the phones and taking to Twitter to mobilize his massive following. The challenge relates to flipping members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus.The chairman of that group voiced a hard "no" Wednesday morning, but sounded optimistic after negotiating changes to the bill... but it's still not a done deal. Those negotiations revolve around more states opting into the medicaid expansion as well as lowering the premiums across the board, but as we mentioned due to the fact that Ryan Zinke vacated his seat to become Secretary of the Interior, Montana stands without a Congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Thursday, KFBB spoke with candidates for the Congressional seat, Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist, and neither candidate supports the act.

On Thursday, Quist also held a campaign rally at the River's Edge Trail, located off the Missouri River in Great Falls. He spoke to a few dozen people about the importance of protecting our public lands. While he was doing that, lawmakers in Washington were talking about protecting Americans' health.

We asked both Quist and Gianforte a simple question: would you vote 'yes' or 'no' on the American Health Care Act as it stands today. Both candidates offered a simple answer 'no.' This could be one of the very few things they both agree on but for very different reasons.

"This health care act has a lot of problems. It would account for a $300 raise in premiums. And it would also create tax breaks for the wealthy and what I have a big problem with is that it would also be a special tax break for health care insurance executives," said Quist.

"We need to repeal and replace (Obamacare). This current bill back in Congress is not the right one. I won't support a bill until it reduces premiums for average Montanans and preserves rural access," said Gianforte.

The expectation is that the new American Health Care Act will be voted on some time soon in the U.S. House. If it happens prior to Montana’s special election on May 25, it will be voted on without Montana's voice.