Congressional candidates talk about healthcare - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Congressional candidates talk about healthcare

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - In a dramatic turn of events, Congress will no longer be holding a vote Thursday night as expected on the Republican Health Care after failing to produce a deal that would garner enough votes to pass. The challenges are mounting for GOP leadership and the White House and for those of us here in Montana as well.  If this vote happens in the House within the next two months, it will happen with out a vote from the Treasure State.

The White House is working overtime trying to strike a deal with those holdouts. The President himself is working the phones and taking to Twitter to mobilize his massive following. The challenge relates to flipping members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus.The chairman of that group voiced a hard "no" Wednesday morning, but sounded optimistic after negotiating changes to the bill... but it's still not a done deal. Those negotiations revolve around more states opting into the medicaid expansion as well as lowering the premiums across the board, but as we mentioned due to the fact that Ryan Zinke vacated his seat to become Secretary of the Interior, Montana stands without a Congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Thursday, KFBB spoke with candidates for the Congressional seat, Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist, and neither candidate supports the act.

On Thursday, Quist also held a campaign rally at the River's Edge Trail, located off the Missouri River in Great Falls. He spoke to a few dozen people about the importance of protecting our public lands. While he was doing that, lawmakers in Washington were talking about protecting Americans' health.

We asked both Quist and Gianforte a simple question: would you vote 'yes' or 'no' on the American Health Care Act as it stands today. Both candidates offered a simple answer 'no.' This could be one of the very few things they both agree on but for very different reasons.

"This health care act has a lot of problems. It would account for a $300 raise in premiums. And it would also create tax breaks for the wealthy and what I have a big problem with is that it would also be a special tax break for health care insurance executives," said Quist.

"We need to repeal and replace (Obamacare). This current bill back in Congress is not the right one. I won't support a bill until it reduces premiums for average Montanans and preserves rural access," said Gianforte.

The expectation is that the new American Health Care Act will be voted on some time soon in the U.S. House. If it happens prior to Montana’s special election on May 25, it will be voted on without Montana's voice.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • Brush Fire Near Wenatchee Destroys Two Buildings

    Brush Fire Near Wenatchee Destroys Two Buildings

    Saturday, July 27 2013 5:17 PM EDT2013-07-27 21:17:27 GMT
    A Saturday morning brush fire burning south of Wenatchee has destroyed a mobile home and another structure.
    A Saturday morning brush fire burning south of Wenatchee has destroyed a mobile home and another structure. Spokeswoman Kay McKellar says the fire burning on about 1.5 square miles at Colockum Pass has forced evacuation of more than 40 homes and cabins in the area.

  • Impala Apartment Building Torn Down

    Impala Apartment Building Torn Down

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:59:23 GMT

    The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...

    The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...

  • Electric City Outlaws Win Back to Back Sr. Babe Ruth State Championships, 7/10 Highlights

    Electric City Outlaws Win Back to Back Sr. Babe Ruth State Championships, 7/10 Highlights

    Monday, July 11 2016 12:51 AM EDT2016-07-11 04:51:25 GMT

    The Electric City Outlaws made it to the championship round of the Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball tournament on Sunday, which they played the Missoula Pioneers.

    The Electric City Outlaws made it to the championship round of the Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball tournament on Sunday, which they played the Missoula Pioneers.

  • Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.