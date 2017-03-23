UGF Softball Team Ready to Turn Season Around

"Just some wins right now. That's all we need," said senior first baseman Hali Gruntowicz.

That's the mindset the University of Great Falls softball team will need to have to right the ship on their season. The Argos blazed through their non-conference schedule winning their first six games, but once Cascade Conference play started, those same outcomes didn't carry over.

"We've been giving away wins," said junior third baseman Kylie Gonzales. "[We] usually lose it in the sixth or seventh inning."

The Argos inability to finish has haunted them. More than half the team's conference games have been lost by one run.

"We got to figure out the mental side of things and get stronger to finish an entire game," said head coach Joey Egan.

The Argos recognize improvements in the team's mental focus is what will make them contenders. UGF might have turned a corner in that regard thanks to a team meeting.

"We had this heart to heart talk and we found that we needed to come together more," said Gruntowicz.

And once they did.

"That helped us on the field with communication and trusting each other," Gruntowicz said.

"We talked about unselfish hitting where we focus on putting the ball in play and moving runners over and they're buying into that," added Egan.

With that improved mental focus, the team is hungrier more than ever to get back to NAIA opening round games and beyond.

"Once you get a taste of that championship environment you want to get it back," said Egan.

Which means the Argos won't go down without a fight the rest of the season.