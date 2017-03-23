Registration open for 38th Annual Ice Breaker Road Race

Time to break out your running shoes! The 38th Annual Ice Break Road Race is right around the corner, and Great Falls Parks and Recreation invites everyone to join in on the fun.

This year's race will take place on Sunday, April 23rd, and will "break" the ice of winter as the first major race of the year. Organizer Patty Rearden says runners from around the world travel to Great Falls for the event. Last year, there were just over 3,000 runners, with years past topping 3,600 runners.

Rearden says the race provides a great opportunity for people from all different backgrounds across Great Falls to come together and enjoy the day. While Great Falls Parks and Recreation tends to break-even on the race, any profits made will go towards youth recreation programs around town.

Registration is $20 for adults, $14 for youth; family rates are available.

This year's Ice Breaker will feature a 1 mile, 3 mile and 5 mile race. Registration ends April 22nd, late fees will begin to apply beginning April 17th. For more information or to register, head to the Ice Breaker website.