Yallup charged after leading police to GFPD station

Thomas Yallup appeared in court Thursday, after an incident Wednesday during which police tried to make contact with Yallup for an arrest warrant, and he instead ignored patrol vehicles and drove straight into the GFPD parking lot.

Our reporter was at the police station at the time of the incident. Yallup was originally wanted for assault on a minor. After yesterday's incident, police found a pipe in Yallup's car, as well as a cell phone, on which they found text messages to the victim telling her to withhold information from the investigation.

As a result, Yallup is now facing several more charges, and his bond has been requested at $50,000 to run concurrently with his previous bond, also requested at $50,000.

He has been charged with tampering with witnesses or informants, failure to yield or pull over for an emergency vehicle operating lights and sirens, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.