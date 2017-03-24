Local brewers looking to produce more barrels - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local brewers looking to produce more barrels

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Brewers statewide are asking local officials to pass House Bill 541, which would allow them to increase their annual barrel production from 10,000 to 60,000.

“There’s a couple of breweries that have had to actually stop producing beer, because they didn’t want to go over that 10,000 barrel mark,” Mighty Mo Brew Co. General and Co-owner Seth Swingley said.

Swingley believes limiting production and bad for business.  If the bill is passed he says the economy in Montana would thrive because it would open jobs and more Montana grain would be used.

Over the last decade, the popularity of craft beer has grown nationwide. Montana is no different, as barrel production has increased from 87,000 barrels to 163,000 annually.

While brews from California, Washington and Oregon continue to fill local grocery stores across the state, Montana brewers believe they should have the chance to expand into the region as well.

 

Last August, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research released a report saying if the bill passes over 1,000 jobs would be created.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-26 04:53:30 GMT

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

  • UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe

    UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:19:37 GMT

    After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found 

    After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found 

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

    China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:13 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:13:00 GMT
    Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.
    Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.

  • News Reporter/MMJ

    News Reporter/MMJ

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a News Reporter/MMJ.

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a News Reporter/MMJ.