Local brewers looking to produce more barrels

Brewers statewide are asking local officials to pass House Bill 541, which would allow them to increase their annual barrel production from 10,000 to 60,000.

“There’s a couple of breweries that have had to actually stop producing beer, because they didn’t want to go over that 10,000 barrel mark,” Mighty Mo Brew Co. General and Co-owner Seth Swingley said.

Swingley believes limiting production and bad for business. If the bill is passed he says the economy in Montana would thrive because it would open jobs and more Montana grain would be used.

Over the last decade, the popularity of craft beer has grown nationwide. Montana is no different, as barrel production has increased from 87,000 barrels to 163,000 annually.

While brews from California, Washington and Oregon continue to fill local grocery stores across the state, Montana brewers believe they should have the chance to expand into the region as well.

Last August, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research released a report saying if the bill passes over 1,000 jobs would be created.