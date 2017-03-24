Bill Prohibiting Abortions After 20 Weeks Supported By Senate

Fifteen states have already passed a Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Friday, it was debated on the Montana senate floor.

Right now, a mother in Montana could choose to abort her child up until the 24th week of pregnancy. This bill would push the requirement back to the 20th week. Friday, the Senate voted 33-17 for the bill to move forward.

The bill says there is substantial medical evidence that a fetus is capable of experiencing pain at 20 weeks. Under the potential law, a physician would not be allowed to perform an abortion after 20 weeks unless the mother faced a medical emergency.

If the physician does perform an abortion that is not a medical emergency after 20 weeks, they could be charged with homicide. The woman who had the abortion could also face a lawsuit.

“We all have heard stories of babies delivered between 20 and 30 weeks of development,” said bill sponsor Sen. Keith Regier-Kalispell (R) “They survived because they have all of the developed body parts needed.”

“This decision needs to remain with the families, with their doctors, with their religious advisers,” said Sen. Jill Cohenour- East Helena (D). “Those folks that they want around them to support that situation. The legislature doesn’t need to be in these decisions. “

The vote today showed lawmakers initial support; they will take a final vote on Monday before the bill is transmitted to the House.

In the past, Governor Bullock has vetoed several pro-life bills that have arrived on his desk.