Schools join together to fight mental health issues

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Great Falls MSU and University of Great Falls want to raise awareness and educate students as well as the community about how to combat mental health issues. 
Psychology professor, Elfie Neber says this is a great opportunity for the students of both schools to not only work together but engage with the community to bring awareness surrounding the stigma behind mental health.
This event free and open to the public and will take on both campuses March 29 from 10am to 7pm.

