Volunteers need to keep Great Falls clean - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Volunteers need to keep Great Falls clean

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Neighborhood Works of Great Falls has joined forces with the Chamber, City of Great Falls and the Highplains Landfill to beautify the place we call home. They need your help in order to make this MApril clean-up a success.
Clean-up volunteers are the primary source to remove 20 to 25 tons of debris left outside in our community.
They are looking for as many teams of four as possible but are not going to turn anyone down that is willing to help.  
Carol Bronson, community engagement coordinator, says the most important thing is making sure we keep Great Falls and surrounding communities in tip top shape.
Clean-up dates are scheduled for May 6th from 8am to noon and May 13th same time.
If you have a team or would like for your family to be apart of this project call the neighborhood works of great falls at 406-761-5861

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-26 04:53:30 GMT

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

  • UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe

    UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:19:37 GMT

    After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found 

    After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found 

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

    China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:13 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:13:00 GMT
    Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.
    Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.

  • News Reporter/MMJ

    News Reporter/MMJ

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a News Reporter/MMJ.

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a News Reporter/MMJ.