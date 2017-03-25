UGF Ready for Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The University of Great Falls disABILITY Awareness Club will put on its eighth annual wheelchair basketball tournament fundraiser.

All the proceeds from the event go toward putting braille signage on campus buildings. The tournament signals the start of disability awareness week at UGF.

There will be a number of wheelchair bound players, but will also include players who are not wheelchair bound in their everyday lives.

Players say the event brings more awareness to disability issues.

"I think it's cool because you have people understand the difficulties that people in wheelchairs go through every day," said UGF guard Jarred Burr. "Just going for five minutes is tiring when you're walking around and you're not used to it."

Tournament founder Jerry Clark added "to watch others play it's kind of comical. They aren't expecting it to be quite as difficult to get the ball up to the rim as it is."

The tournament starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the McLaughlin Center.