Three Great Falls Fury Players Commit to Play College Lacrosse

The Great Falls Fury lacrosse team has only been in operation for four years. Friday afternoon two of its players committed to play at the next level.

Colton Rasmussen and Isabel Gough signed their letters of intent to play at the college ranks next season.

Colton will play goalie for Colorado State-Pueblo, while Isabel will play goalie for Whitman College.

Head coach Kirk Fried said Colton and Isabel are examples to younger kids that pursuing lacrosse can help players get into college. Both Colton and Isabel picked the game up quickly and can't wait for what's next in their collegiate careers...

"It's pretty cool coming out of a brand new program and basically build the program up from nothing," said Rasmussen. "To be able to play in college and play quality college lacrosse is pretty exciting."

Gough added "I'm excited. [Whitman] has a lot of really good programs I'm excited to take advantage of [those]. I've met the coach and the team and they're all so nice so I'm just excited to jump in and be a part of it."

The two players join Fury member Zach Johnson in signing to play in college. Johnson committed to play lacrosse at the University of Great Falls.