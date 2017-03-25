Senator receives National Guard's most prestigious award - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senator receives National Guard's most prestigious award

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

One of Montana's senators receiving a special honor today.
The Montana National Guard Association of the United States presented Senator Tester with the G.V. Montgomery medal today.      
The senator stood proud as he received one of the most prestigious honors awarded by the association. 
He says receiving this award is a very humbling experience.
Even though they have a long way to  go, he will continue to serve the Montana guard.
Tester says the next big step for him is to make sure that the guardsmen and the reserve get the same service as other.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:49:59 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

  • Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:34:05 GMT

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

  • Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:36:54 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

  • Whitefish mayor opens up about offensive anti-Semitic comment

    Whitefish mayor opens up about offensive anti-Semitic comment

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:59:09 GMT

    Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting. 

    Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting. 

  • 9 still missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

    9 still missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:44:28 GMT
    Scuba divers are continuing to search for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six...
    Scuba divers are continuing to search for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six people dead and 15 missing.