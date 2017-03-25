Senator receives National Guard's most prestigious award

Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road. It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby. Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid. We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road. It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby. Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid. We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.

Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.

Scuba divers are continuing to search for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six...