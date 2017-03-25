Cats Prepare for Football Season with Strong Offense

Montana State entered last season with questions about how their offensive line would perform, but that won't be the case this year.

The Cats return four of five starters from an offensive line that helped the Cats average 212 yards on the ground last season. While the Cats dominated on the ground, sacks were an issue for the line. With four starters back, the Cats are looking to do a better job of protecting quarterback Chris Murray.

Montana State will need to make up for the loss of JP Flynn. The FCS All-American guard started 43 straight games for MSU, and while his presence will be missed, the Cats feel like they're in a strong position heading into the 2017 season.

"It's definitely, you kind of lose having like a coach out there, with someone with so much experience," said junior center Alex Neale. "But it'll be kind of cool getting new guys in there, get more reps, kind of build another family aspect, and we'll just try to build upon what we did last year."

"It's a fantastic setting for me to come in. Like I said, Alex has played here a while, like coach hit on earlier, 3/4 guys that got a lot of banked reps," added offensive line coach Joshua Taufalele. "Like I said, my job is to not mess them up and help those guys progress."