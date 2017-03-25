High Schoolers Participate in 20th Annual Powerlifting Championships

Today marked the 20th Annual Montana State High School Powerlifting Championships - where 90 students from all around the state met to compete in squats, bench press, and deadlift. The program hopes to expand to more than 200 kids in the future, but for now, the event is a place for rivals to face off against each other and to provide extra training.

"I think the main goal is bragging right because these teams want to beat each other. Capital wants to beat CMR - they all want to beat each other," said event coordinator Willy Weaver. "So it's kind of a rival thing. I mean, they're all friends and they know each other anyways."

"It's helping me out. Doing power lifting is making me stronger and enabled me to run faster. I'm able to push through the wind and be better at sports," added Capital senior Christian McDuffie. "I enjoy it here. It's very exciting. And the adrenaline once you go to lift up a weight - you feel the adrenaline kicking in."