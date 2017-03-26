Local volunteers helping people with disabilities ski

For over 25 years Eagle mount provides people of all ages and veterans with disabilities recreational activities. This weekend everyone took to the ski hill at show down for the 2017 Boreal challenge. Events like this are successful for a number of reasons, and one of the main ones being the people who volunteer. People like Ross Bradshaw. He's been volunteering his time regularly with Eagle mount at showdown since he came back from basic training. He said it's something he loves.

"It really helps create a bond both with you and the participant. You become good friends. You get to know them and you eventually form into a family. it's a very unique thing. "

Bradshaw said watching them learn and become confident in something he loves to do is amazing. He said it is all about them and he wants them to have fun and enjoy the outdoors.