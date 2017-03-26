Pet of the Week: CalliKat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: CalliKat

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
 Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring a loving cat who's been looking for her home since Dec. of 2015. We featured her back in Oct. of 2016, and since she is still waiting for a home, we have decided to feature CalliKat once again. 

If you're looking for a pet who likes to sit by your side, then CalliKat might be the right fit for you. She's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

CalliKat is a five-year-old short hair female cat. She's spayed and de-clawed, and she needs some extra love as well.

"She had an accident a few years ago so she has a little bit of a bad back so be careful when picking her up," said Erin Doran, marketing director at the MAAC. 

That's part of the reason that she would do best in a home where she's the only pet. 

"She's not very good with other cats or dogs and little kids might want to pick her up and since she has a bad back she might not like that," said Doran. 

Now as far as her personality, CalliKat is a pet with a very pleasant one. 

"She's very loving, likes to relax with you, but she also likes to play with lasers and other cat toys," said Doran. 
However, she just can't play as rough..as other cats.

If you're interested in adoption CalliKat, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

