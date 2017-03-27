Home.... Home on the range - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Home.... Home on the range

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
If you have ever wondered what it's like to travel with a wagon train and  camp under the stars for a few days. Your chance to do it for real is coming up. Sunday the Chouteau County Trailblazers are making plans for this years trip.

For the last 46 years the Chouteau County Trailblazers have held a three day wagon train ride. Ranchers from around the area bring their families and friends together to pass on the tradition of riding the range. Gerry Jovanovich is the secretary and treasurer for the non-profit group. he says it's key to show the youth how to survive and see the fun of the range.  

"It's a way of reliving the past a little bit plus carrying it on and letting the young people know what it's like to cross country our rides aren't very long.  "

She adds that many bring their own animals and supplies. However if you are interested in joining the ride contact her through  their  facebook page c-c trailblazers to make arrangements. 

