Blackfeet Community College get $400,000



In 1974, Congress enacted the Community Development Block Grant Program. The CDBG provides funds for communities with populations smaller than 50,000 people, for growth and development. Here in Montana, the Department of Commerce distributes these funds.

Browning is one such community benefiting from the program. The Blackfeet Community College is in the process of building an almost six million dollar health science facility. Through this program they recently received $400,000 towards the project. Doctor Billie Jo Kipp is the President of BCC and said they will have state of the art facilities.

"Provide labs for our nursing program and a clinical area for our hospices training training. We're getting a lot of students from the high line fore our nursing program. So we're really trying to looking for health care paraprofessional model because we are rural Montana."

She said construction on the project is set to finish next year, with hopes of classes starting next fall. Kipp said there were numerous people involved in getting the grant both in the college and community. She said she is very grateful for everyone's help.

Governor Bullock said "Blackfeet Community College's expansion of health care industry courses will give students the tools they need to land good-paying jobs in one of Montana's fastest-growing sectors.. And fill an important community need."