More than 50 horses rescued from 'hoarding' situation

Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis. Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...
Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis. Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...
Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.
Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring.
There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center.
There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.