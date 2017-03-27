More than 50 horses rescued from 'hoarding' situation

Chouteau Co. - It's not uncommon for folks here in Montana to have an abundant amount of livestock on their land, but what one resident found in Chouteau County, has now lead to what inspectors are calling a horse hoarding situation, involving animal neglect on a scale they've never seen and neither have some horse owners who were shocked at the graphic images of suffering horses.

Recently, a baby horse named Nitro was found rejected by its mother. After attempts to save him failed, he had to be put down due to neurological problems from inbreeding

"I'm very sad that something like this would happen anywhere near our community," said Ashley McClary, a horse owner.

"Horses with deformed legs from the inbreeding. Injuries. I never want to see anything like that again," said Angielynn.

However, that wasn't the worst of it.

"A mare that had been in labor, tried to deliver her foal and the foal had died. For five days, it had been stuck inside of her, and the owner would not cooperate with me for getting that mare some help," said Angielynn.

A horse owner who prefers to only go by Angielynn says that the pregnant horse was one of about 50, living together on roughly 100 acres of land in Chouteau county. To those who passed by the property, it soon became clear that hey weren't being properly cared for.

"The owner didn't live nearby and rarely came down so we would feed and water them and make sure that they were taken care of that way. It's not just the injustice of not getting them medical care and letting them breed but not handling them. Horses are social animals and they need to be handled," said Angielynn.



Using social media to her advantage Angielynn took to Facebook asking for help to round up the horses so the livestock inspectors could have look. Chouteau County livestock inspector Curtis Owen was one of the first to help out and says he was shocked at what he saw.

"Folks in our country here don't have this many horses on their property, and if they do, they're well taken care of as an income profit type of situation," said Owen.

With pressure mounting, the horses' owner handed over her rights including ownership papers. The challenge of finding 50 plus horses a new home had just begun. Angielynn said once again the community stepped up and as of Monday, 50 of those horses have been adopted.

As for charges to the previous owner? Owen says she has not been charged right now as this case is still under investigation, we will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Angielynn is also raising money to help save a horse named Hope who needs corrective surgery for her leg. You may donate via PayPal at belladearescuefoundation@gmail.com. If you have more questions, you can also email Angielynn there.