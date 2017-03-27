More than 50 horses rescued from 'hoarding' situation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

More than 50 horses rescued from 'hoarding' situation

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Chouteau Co. - It's not uncommon for folks here in Montana to have an abundant amount of livestock on their land, but what one resident found in Chouteau County, has now lead to what inspectors are calling a horse hoarding situation, involving animal neglect on a scale they've never seen and neither have some horse owners who were shocked at the graphic images of suffering horses. 

Recently, a baby horse named Nitro was found rejected by its mother. After attempts to save him failed, he had to be put down due to neurological problems from inbreeding 

"I'm very sad that something like this would happen anywhere near our community," said Ashley McClary, a horse owner. 

"Horses with deformed legs from the inbreeding. Injuries. I never want to see anything like that again," said Angielynn. 

However, that wasn't the worst of it. 

"A mare that had been in labor, tried to deliver her foal and the foal had died. For five days, it had been stuck inside of her, and the owner would not cooperate with me for getting that mare some help," said Angielynn. 

A horse owner who prefers to only go by Angielynn says that the pregnant horse was one of about 50, living together on roughly 100 acres of land in Chouteau county. To those who passed by the property, it soon became clear that hey weren't being properly cared for. 

"The owner didn't live nearby and rarely came down so we would feed and water them and make sure that they were taken care of that way. It's not just the injustice of not getting them medical care and letting them breed but not handling them. Horses are social animals and they need to be handled," said Angielynn. 
   
Using social media to her advantage Angielynn took to Facebook asking for help to round up the horses so the livestock inspectors could have look. Chouteau County livestock inspector Curtis Owen was one of the first to help out and says he was shocked at what he saw.

"Folks in our country here don't have this many horses on their property, and if they do, they're well taken care of as an income profit type of situation," said Owen. 

With pressure mounting, the horses' owner handed over her rights including ownership papers. The challenge of finding 50 plus horses a new home had just begun. Angielynn said once again the community stepped up and as of Monday, 50 of those horses have been adopted.

As for charges to the previous owner? Owen says she has not been charged right now as this case is still under investigation, we will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Angielynn is also raising money to help save a horse named Hope who needs corrective surgery for her leg. You may donate via PayPal at belladearescuefoundation@gmail.com. If you have more questions, you can also email Angielynn there. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:28:03 GMT

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

  • Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:28:56 GMT

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

  • Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government funded college

    Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government funded college

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:32:50 GMT

    Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly. 

    Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly. 

  • Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls

    Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls

    Monday, March 7 2016 1:44 AM EST2016-03-07 06:44:10 GMT
    The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring.

    The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring.

  • New Pizza Restaurant now open in Great Falls

    New Pizza Restaurant now open in Great Falls

    Wednesday, October 12 2016 10:11 PM EDT2016-10-13 02:11:46 GMT

    There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center. 

    There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center. 