Medical marijuana providers will see tax increase

The Montana Senate Tax Committee has approved a bill to regulate the medical marijuana program, landing a tax on producers and their gross sale

“Senate Bill 333 is a regulatory bill, which promotes transparency,” State Senator Mary Caferro said. “The tax is not a consumption tax, but rather a tax on providers to pay for the system that regulates them.

The bill was amended by Great Falls Republican Senator Brian Hovan, who increased license fees for providers who serve ten or fewer patients from $1,000 to $2,000 and providers helping ten or more clients from $5,000 to 10,000.

Although the bill passed, winning with an 8-3 vote, one Montana Senator says these new fees could have major impacts on businesses.

“Several businesses went under, and other business cut way back. Now, we’re telling them to get back into the business they were doing, relatively calmly as far as I know,” Democratic Senator Sue Malek said.