Medical marijuana providers will see tax increase - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Medical marijuana providers will see tax increase

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Montana Senate Tax Committee has approved a bill to regulate the medical marijuana program, landing a tax on producers and their gross sale

“Senate Bill 333 is a regulatory bill, which promotes transparency,” State Senator Mary Caferro said. “The tax is not a consumption tax, but rather a tax on providers to pay for the system that regulates them.

The bill was amended by Great Falls Republican Senator Brian Hovan, who increased license fees for providers who serve ten or fewer patients from $1,000 to $2,000 and providers helping ten or more clients from $5,000 to 10,000.

Although the bill passed, winning with an 8-3 vote, one Montana Senator says these new fees could have major impacts on businesses.

“Several businesses went under, and other business cut way back. Now, we’re telling them to get back into the business they were doing, relatively calmly as far as I know,” Democratic Senator Sue Malek said.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:28:03 GMT

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

  • Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:28:56 GMT

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

  • Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government funded college

    Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government funded college

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:32:50 GMT

    Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly. 

    Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly. 

  • Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls

    Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls

    Monday, March 7 2016 1:44 AM EST2016-03-07 06:44:10 GMT
    The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring.

    The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring.

  • New Pizza Restaurant now open in Great Falls

    New Pizza Restaurant now open in Great Falls

    Wednesday, October 12 2016 10:11 PM EDT2016-10-13 02:11:46 GMT

    There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center. 

    There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center. 