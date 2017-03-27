Fire Safety Tips

As Spring continues, the chances for wildfires increase. Dry grass makes an excellent fuel for the flames. However, there are things you can do to lower the risk for yourself and your property. First, if you are doing any controlled burning, watch the weather beforehand. Don't burn if the weather is dry and the winds are strong. These conditions make it easy for fires to spread. Second, keep water near by. If it gets out of hand, you will be able to put it out quickly. Third, burn a little at a time. It's easier to control the fire if it's smaller. Finally, be careful with recreational fires. Make sure all bonfires and campfires are out before going to bed or leaving the campsite.