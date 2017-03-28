Join Our Savior's Lutheran Church at the 17th annual Loaves and Fishes event, in support of the FISH Emergency Food Program.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a gourmet salmon loaf, silent auction and raffle.

Organizers Sharon Odden and Judy Ericksen say the dinners began in 2000, as a way to raise money to go directly back into the community for low-income residents in need of support. Since that year, FISH has raised $93,963- Odden and Ericksen are now challenging the community to help them hit $100,000. And the money goes a long way; last year alone, FISH gave out nearly 110,000 pounds of food to the community.

This year's dinner will take place on Friday, march 31st, with a first seating at 4:30pm and a second seating at 6:00pm. Admission is free by offering. It will take place at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, located at 1326 1st Avenue North.

For more information on the event, head to their website or call 727-4304, or 761-5009.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to donate, send checks made out to FISH at PO Box 662, Great Falls, MT 59403