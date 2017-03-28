Amendments to tribal hunting bill pass unanimously - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Amendments to tribal hunting bill pass unanimously

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
House bill 108 is ten years old and in a unanimous vote Monday, the Montana legislature decided to accept new amendments to that bill. This will allow the continuation of traditional hunting for wild buffalo in Yellowstone. 

Tribes in here in the Treasure State and neighboring states are allowed to hunt buffalo in Yellowstone for "traditional purposes." The updated bill now defines "traditional" as hunting for food, and using all parts for things like shelter, clothes and ceremonies. 

"It allows tribes to have two head of buffalo in a tradition hunt, they have great respect for the buffalo and its how they pray and how they process thee buffalo after" said Democratic Representative Bridget Smith.

She added that in historic times, hunting buffalo was a rite of passage to many tribes throughout the plains. She hopes this bill will allow that tradition to continue. 

